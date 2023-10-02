Ten migrants killed, 17 others injured as cargo truck overturns on highway in Mexico

Emergency personnel work at the scene where several Cuban migrants died after a truck accident in Pijijiapan, Chiapas, Mexico on October 1, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. — Reuters

At least 10 Cuban migrants died and 17 others were severely injured on Sunday after a cargo truck that was carrying them overturned on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, according to Mexico's migration institute.

The vehicle overturned near the Guatemalan border, along the Pacific coast stretch of the Pijijiapan-Tonalá highway in Chiapas, according to local security officials, AFP reported.

Local officials revealed that at least 17 others were injured as a result of the accident, adding that one of the victims was a child. Additionally, one report said all were female.

The tragedy on Sunday is the second migrant-related tragic collision in less than a week.

The National Migration Institute (INM) released a statement claiming that the driver of the vehicle, which was not designed to carry that many passengers, fled the site of the accident.

"According to the first reports, the driver was speeding, lost control of the unit and overturned," the INM added.

The stretch of the motorway along the Pacific coast, on which the vehicle overturned, is often used by migrants in attempts to reach the United States.

According to Reuters, images shared by authorities showed a truck without number plates turned on its side in a ditch by the highway, with the migrants' clothes and backpacks strewn around.

In Mexico, where many people traverse the nation in unlicensed and poorly maintained automobiles, road accidents involving migrants are not uncommon.

Two migrants were killed a few days ago when another truck transporting immigrants overturned in another region of the same state.

Over the past few years, thousands of migrants from different countries have been travelling through Mexico in buses, trailers and freight trains to be able to reach the United States.

In December 2021, at least 54 people believed to be of mostly Central American descent were killed when the truck they were in flipped over in Chiapas.