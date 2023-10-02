 
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hungry grizzly bear kills couple, dog in Canada's Banff National Park

This representational picture shows a grizzly bear. — Reuters/File
A couple and their dog were killed in a terrible attack by a grizzly bear as on they visited Banff National Park in Alberta on Friday, according to Canadian park officials and a friend of the victims.

In a statement on Saturday night, Parks Canada stated that it had received a GPS warning late Friday night about a bear attack in Banff National Park's Red Deer River Valley, west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch.

After its aggressive behaviour, the bear was later euthanised, according to the agency.

According to Kim Titchener, the founder of Bear Safety and More and a close friend of the family, the victims were a Canadian couple and their dog.

As more people spend time outside, bear interactions are becoming more common, but fatal attacks are incredibly uncommon, according to Titchener, who offers training on bear safety and bear assessments.

"It's really just the reason why we're seeing more attacks, which is more people heading outdoors and unfortunately not being educated on this," she said by telephone, adding that only 14% of grizzly bear attacks worldwide lead to fatalities.

As they become more active in their hunt for food before hibernating in the chilly winter months, bear sightings rise during the autumn.

Both grizzly and black bears can be found among the more than four million visitors every year to Banff National Park.

According to Titchener, there are roughly 60 grizzly bears in Banff National Park, and they are a threatened species in Alberta.

Parks Canada said its rescue team had to travel by ground through the night to the location as weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use, Reuters reported.

The response team arrived on-site during the early hours of Saturday where they discovered two deceased individuals, the agency said.

An area closure around Red Deer and Panther valleys has been implemented and will remain in place until further notice, Parks Canada said.

Parks Canada did not immediately respond to queries on identifying the victims.

