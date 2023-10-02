 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman fuel Taylor Swift’s ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo rumors

Monday, October 02, 2023

file footage


Popstar Taylor Swift, who has all eyes on her amid her budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, is also the center of another rumor swirling around: she has been cast in Deadpool 3 along with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

And now, Reynolds and Jackman have seemingly confirmed the rumor. In a video making rounds online, the two Deadpool 3 leads were seen at the Chiefs game with the Grammy-winning singer, supporting her new beau Travis Kelce.

Swift is rumored to be cast in the movie in a cameo appearance, and will play a character whose superpower will be related to sound.

Taylor attended the game with a whole group of her friends, including Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sophie Turner. The singer was seen explaining the game to her pals and even making a flirty comment about Kelce to Lively.

Lip readers revealed that she said, “Look at him” as she made cute gestures imitating his punches in the air after his team won the game.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine from the X-Men movies in Deadpool 3. Both him and Ryan Reynolds are making their MCU debut with the highly-anticipated upcoming movie. 

