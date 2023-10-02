Sikhs rally at India House demands expulsion of India’s top diplomat

Pro-Khalistan Sikhs during a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London. — Reporter

LONDON: Demanding the expulsion of the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, a large number of pro-Khalistan Sikhs rallied at the Indian High Commission in London to show their support to Canada and to challenge India’s open and violent interference in the UK, Canada, and other countries against pro-Khalistan activism.



Chanting slogans to shut down Indian Missions and to expel the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the rallyists vowed to carry on the activism for Sikhs’ right to self-determination through the global Khalistan Referendum campaign.

The Sikh demonstrators were carrying posters of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in July this year by Indian state agents on Canadian soil.

Referring to blocking Doraiswami’s entry into Glasgow Gurdwara Sahib, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, UK-EU Coordinator of Khalistan Referendum stated: “It’s the collective decision of the Sikh Sangat that Indian agents should not be allowed to visit the Gurdwara Sahibs because they do not come to pray or pay respect but they come to spy on the Sikhs and spread the lies manufactured by the Hindutva Modi government”.

“Now there is no doubt that Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was assassinated by the Indian agents working under the supervision of Indian High Commission in Canada solely for leading the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada,” stated Paramjeet Singh Pamma, UK-EU coordinator of Khalistan Referendum.

“Nijjar was like my real brother. We campaigned together and worked together under the banner of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). He was a dedicated man whose mission in life was the creation of Khalistan. India assassinated him but has created tens of thousands of more Nijjars who are motivated by the same ideological desire for the state of Khalistan,” said Pamma.

On June 18, Indian agents assassinated Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Nijjar was the Chief Coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada and was a close associate of UK-based Paramjeet Singh Pamma. Nijjar was a close associate of Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is Counsel General of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the advocacy group running Khalistan Referendum globally. Nijjar, Pamma along with Pannun were designated Terrorist by the Indian government in 2020.

He was also President of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia — Canada’s biggest Gurdawara.

Dupinderjeet Singh, SFJ UK Coordinator stated that with Nijjar’s assassination by Indian agents on Canadian soil, it has been conclusively established that India is a terrorist state that uses violence to crush the political opinion.

“We will continue to respond to India’s violence with vote and India’s bullet with ballot,” added Dupinderjeet Singh.

The Sikh demonstrators also accused India of killing pro-Khalistan activist Avtar Singh Khanda in the UK – three days before murdering Nijjar in Canada.

Sikh For Justice (SFJ) and Sikh Federation UK had organised the protest where demonstrators chanted slogans in favor of Azad Khalistan.

Demonstrators urged the international community to take action against India's alleged acts of terrorism and voiced their concerns regarding the safety of Sikh community members. The protesters believed that India's control over Sikhs would not endure indefinitely.

The assassination of Hardeeb Singh Nijjar has made it clear to the whole world that India wants to exterminate Sikhs and other minorities, said the participants.

The demonstrators emphasised that Sikhs worldwide are prepared to make sacrifices but remain unwavering in their commitment to the Khalistan movement.

While honoring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, they stated that he has brought India's alleged involvement in terrorism to the global stage.

Sikh protesters urged Britain not to overlook Sikh suffering in pursuit of a trade deal with India.