Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Here is why Melania Trump is renegotiating her prenup with Donald Trump

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Former US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from the Marine One helicopter back to the White House after travelling to Fort McHenry in Baltimore for Memorial Day holiday commemorations from Washington, US, May 25, 2020.—Reuters
Melania Trump is reportedly engaged in the process of renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with former US President Donald Trump.

According to sources, this marks at least the third time that Melania has sought changes to the terms of their marital agreement, with her primary focus being the establishment and growth of a substantial trust for their son, Barron.

Page Six was the first to report on this development, revealing that Melania's renegotiation aims to secure not only a better financial settlement for herself but also a more substantial inheritance for Barron.

The new agreement is said to address various factors, including Donald Trump's second run for the presidency and his involvement in numerous legal battles over the past year.

One insider suggested that this renegotiation became necessary due to the legal challenges that Donald Trump has faced recently, and Melania's primary concern is to ensure that Barron receives a minimum specified amount from the arrangement.

The prenuptial agreement between Melania and Donald Trump has been a topic of interest for some time, despite denials from Melania's team. In Mary Jordan's book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," it is claimed that Melania has consistently prioritised Barron's financial future. 

She reportedly sought to ensure that Barron receives a favourable arrangement comparable to that of Trump's first three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, from his previous marriage to Ivana Trump. Donald Trump also has a daughter, Tiffany, from his second marriage to Marla Maples.

This renegotiation highlights Melania's commitment to securing a stable financial future for her son amid the evolving circumstances surrounding her former husband's career and legal battles.

