Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges one step away from their baby no.1

Baby is on the way!

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges have strengthened their union as the pair announced to expect their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old broke the news with sweet photos, captioning, "Look we're pregnant!" adding, "Well I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Similarly, The Final Girls star posted the same pictures with the caption, "We have news!! ???????? can't wait to get this lil family started."



The couple's friends and families flooded the post's comment section with their well-wishes.

Workaholics star Blake Anderson congratulated the duo, writing, "The CUTEST lil family!!! ????????❤️❤️???????????????? i can't wait!!! ???????????? I'm so happy! Love you guys! I'll have a buzzball on ice for you ????????????????????❤️."

Met in 2014, Adam and Chloe fell for each other in February 2015. Meanwhile, the pair tied the knot in 2021.