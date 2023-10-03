 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges one step away from their baby no.1

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges one step away from their baby no.1
Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges one step away from their baby no.1

Baby is on the way! 

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges have strengthened their union as the pair announced to expect their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old broke the news with sweet photos, captioning, "Look we're pregnant!" adding, "Well I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Similarly, The Final Girls star posted the same pictures with the caption, "We have news!! ???????? can't wait to get this lil family started."

The couple's friends and families flooded the post's comment section with their well-wishes.

Workaholics star Blake Anderson congratulated the duo, writing, "The CUTEST lil family!!! ????????❤️❤️???????????????? i can't wait!!! ???????????? I'm so happy! Love you guys! I'll have a buzzball on ice for you ????????????????????❤️."

Met in 2014, Adam and Chloe fell for each other in February 2015. Meanwhile, the pair tied the knot in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’

Meghan Markle’s future is ‘at stake’: ‘Can she run the world & sell matcha kits?’
Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for supporting Afghan women

Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for supporting Afghan women
Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back' video

Meghan Markle 'frustrated' lover as Harry wants his 'life back'
King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry video

King Charles told his 'priority' is 'duty', not Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed

Meghan Markle is at ‘real risk’ of being exposed
Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’

Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’
Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’

Meghan Markle can turn everything ‘upside down’
Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Gwyneth Paltrow green lights ex Brad Pitt’s luxury grape-based skincare line

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's Instagram followers increase as he starts 'dating' Taylor Swift

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcom McRae in lavish Venice wedding

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans video

Prince Harry is no longer feeling the ‘sting’ of royal fans
Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards

Sia debuts perfectly done facelift at Daytime Beauty Awards