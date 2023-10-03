HAIRY CUTENESS: Internet falls in love with endangered Sumatran rhino calf born in Indonesia

An endangered Sumatran rhinoceros, the smallest and hairiest of all rhino species, was recently born in Indonesia's conservation area.



The female calf, yet to be named, weighed approximately 27 kilograms (59.52 pounds) and was born at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) facility in Lampung province's Way Kambas National Park, located in tropical Southeast Asia.

An endangered recently born female Sumatran rhinoceros is seen next to her mother, Ratu, at Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary of Kambas National Park, Lampung, Indonesia.—Reuters

Remarkably, the newborn calf, covered in black hair, was able to stand just 45 minutes after birth. The following day, she began to explore the jungle, showcasing her early vitality, as reported by the environment ministry.

The mother, 22-year-old Ratu, was in good health, ensuring a positive start for the newborn. Ratu, a native of Lampung, is paired with Andalas, a 23-year-old male who was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States but has since been relocated to the same park as Ratu. This pair has previously welcomed Delilah in 2016 and Andatu in 2021.

Indonesia's Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya expressed her joy, emphasizing the global significance of this birth, considering the critical status of the Sumatran rhino population.

According to a 2019 assessment by the Indonesian government, there are just 80 Sumatran rhinos left in the world. This unique species, scientifically known as Dicerorhinus sumatrensis, is characterized by having two horns and can reach heights of up to 1.5 meters, with weights ranging from 500 kg to 960 kg.