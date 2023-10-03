 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kelly Rizzo ‘open to’ dating after grieving late husband Bob Saget

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Kelly Rizzo is finally ready to get back in the dating game 20 months after death of Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo is finally ready to get back in the dating game 20 months after death of Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo has opened her heart to new love after grieving her late husband Bob Saget for 20 months.

“I’m open to it, yes," she said of getting back in the dating game in an interview with Extra Monday.

While promoting her debut on Fox's Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, she confessed to having struggled with survivor’s guilt after the passing of the Full House star in January 2022.

“You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you're not feeling sad all the time. You feel guilty about that, but then I learned that's very normal…,” Rizzo said. “Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like... ‘That's silly. Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy.' "

She jokingly noted that that’s very different from what he would have felt if he was alive. “Earthly Bob would've been like... ‘Not too happy,' " she quipped.

She noted how she is taking an approach of gratitude towards the situation, being grateful for her time with Saget.

“Just being so grateful for the time I had with Bob,” she told Extra. “When he left a mark on this world like he did and left an incredible legacy that's really all you can hope for out of life and he accomplished that and he did that.”

Talking about her debut on Special Forces, she revealed what made her decide to put herself through the tough show.

“When you go through a loss of a loved one, you don't feel that strong because you're in it,” she said. “You don't really have that perspective. But when everyone is telling you you have this incredible strength. You're like... 'Alright, let's put it to the test.' ”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles' new picture likely to annoy Prince William

King Charles' new picture likely to annoy Prince William

King Charles undertakes royal duty in Scotland video

King Charles undertakes royal duty in Scotland

Meghan Markle receives fresh backlash: ‘incredibly annoying’

Meghan Markle receives fresh backlash: ‘incredibly annoying’
Spotify chief shares first statement over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s collapsed deal

Spotify chief shares first statement over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s collapsed deal
Grimes sues Elon Musk for ‘parental rights’ to their 3 children

Grimes sues Elon Musk for ‘parental rights’ to their 3 children

Kate Middleton, Prince William receive sweet advice amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry video

Kate Middleton, Prince William receive sweet advice amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Cardi B tells off ‘haters’ – threatens with ‘receipts’ after Kanye West row video

Cardi B tells off ‘haters’ – threatens with ‘receipts’ after Kanye West row
New report pits Meghan and Harry against King Charles and royal family video

New report pits Meghan and Harry against King Charles and royal family

Love Island 2023 winners Jess Harding, Sammy Root part ways after 2 months together

Love Island 2023 winners Jess Harding, Sammy Root part ways after 2 months together
'Kim Kardashian proves Kourtney right'

'Kim Kardashian proves Kourtney right'
Meghan Markle urged to ditch royal title

Meghan Markle urged to ditch royal title
Paris Hilton strikes exclusive revenue-sharing deal with X

Paris Hilton strikes exclusive revenue-sharing deal with X