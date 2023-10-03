Kelly Rizzo ‘open to’ dating after grieving late husband Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo is finally ready to get back in the dating game 20 months after death of Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo has opened her heart to new love after grieving her late husband Bob Saget for 20 months.

“I’m open to it, yes," she said of getting back in the dating game in an interview with Extra Monday.

While promoting her debut on Fox's Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, she confessed to having struggled with survivor’s guilt after the passing of the Full House star in January 2022.

“You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you're not feeling sad all the time. You feel guilty about that, but then I learned that's very normal…,” Rizzo said. “Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like... ‘That's silly. Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy.' "

She jokingly noted that that’s very different from what he would have felt if he was alive. “Earthly Bob would've been like... ‘Not too happy,' " she quipped.

She noted how she is taking an approach of gratitude towards the situation, being grateful for her time with Saget.

“Just being so grateful for the time I had with Bob,” she told Extra. “When he left a mark on this world like he did and left an incredible legacy that's really all you can hope for out of life and he accomplished that and he did that.”

Talking about her debut on Special Forces, she revealed what made her decide to put herself through the tough show.

“When you go through a loss of a loved one, you don't feel that strong because you're in it,” she said. “You don't really have that perspective. But when everyone is telling you you have this incredible strength. You're like... 'Alright, let's put it to the test.' ”