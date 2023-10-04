Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'

Angelina Jolie is making all-out efforts for the Piqui's law as she signed a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom about the crucial legislation to fix the wrinkles in the family court system.



In the earnest appeal, the Mr & Ms Smith star said, "You will be aware that Piqui's Law derives its name from a 5-year-old boy who suffered a tragic fate, killed by his father in April of 2017. Piqui's mother, Ana Estevez, fought unsuccessfully within the California family court to secure protection for her child."



It continued, "Over the past six years, Ana has collaborated with California legislators to ensure that authorities do not overlook or dismiss the signs of abuse, signs that tragically result in harm and death for numerous children in our country."

The law would ensure the child's safety within the family court system if approved. Mandatory training for judges, mediators and court professionals related to child abuse and domestic violence will be introduced.

Explaining the importance of the legislation to Angelina, an insider told The Messenger, "Angelina has been motivated to advocate for judicial training and legal reforms based on her own personal experiences and years of meeting with experts and affected families like Ana's."

The source added, "This is personal to her, and for good reason. Look at what she faced from a biased judge who was removed by the appellate court for his corrupt and secretive financial dealings with Brad Pitt's team, violations that ran afoul of judicial ethics in her family's case, and who refused to review evidence of domestic abuse."

Noting, "It's no surprise she has taken on this specific issue. Their whole family is a victim of system failure. She has been fighting privately for her family and publicly for other families for years."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Governor has 12 days to approve or reject the bill from Sept. 21.