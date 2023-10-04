 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piquis law: This is personal to her
Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'

Angelina Jolie is making all-out efforts for the Piqui's law as she signed a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom about the crucial legislation to fix the wrinkles in the family court system.

In the earnest appeal, the Mr & Ms Smith star said, "You will be aware that Piqui's Law derives its name from a 5-year-old boy who suffered a tragic fate, killed by his father in April of 2017. Piqui's mother, Ana Estevez, fought unsuccessfully within the California family court to secure protection for her child."

It continued, "Over the past six years, Ana has collaborated with California legislators to ensure that authorities do not overlook or dismiss the signs of abuse, signs that tragically result in harm and death for numerous children in our country."

The law would ensure the child's safety within the family court system if approved. Mandatory training for judges, mediators and court professionals related to child abuse and domestic violence will be introduced.

Explaining the importance of the legislation to Angelina, an insider told The Messenger, "Angelina has been motivated to advocate for judicial training and legal reforms based on her own personal experiences and years of meeting with experts and affected families like Ana's."

The source added, "This is personal to her, and for good reason. Look at what she faced from a biased judge who was removed by the appellate court for his corrupt and secretive financial dealings with Brad Pitt's team, violations that ran afoul of judicial ethics in her family's case, and who refused to review evidence of domestic abuse."

Noting, "It's no surprise she has taken on this specific issue. Their whole family is a victim of system failure. She has been fighting privately for her family and publicly for other families for years."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Governor has 12 days to approve or reject the bill from Sept. 21.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'

Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'
Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career

Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career
Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz

Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz
Prince William wanted to give 'chance' Kate Middleton to 'back out' before wedding

Prince William wanted to give 'chance' Kate Middleton to 'back out' before wedding
'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert

'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert
Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir

Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir
Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography

Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography
Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims

Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims
Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?

Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?
Taylor Swift fans urge her to date Travis Kelce: ‘Do it for America’

Taylor Swift fans urge her to date Travis Kelce: ‘Do it for America’
'Incharge' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'tanked' their image sans royals

'Incharge' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'tanked' their image sans royals