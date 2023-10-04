David Beckham follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has followed in the footsteps of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.



David took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo as they were joined by their whole family on the red carpet for the football legend's Netflix documentary premiere.

He wrote in the caption, “Such a special night with family, friends and fans for the premiere of #BECKHAM, my new documentary series on @netflix.”

David Beckham further said, “I’m so excited for you all to see it, streaming tomorrow!.”



David and Victoria Beckham were joined by their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.

Fans and friends took an opportunity to congratulate David on his Netflix documentary.

Meanwhile, California-based royal couple’s first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan was released in December last year and Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus was out in August 2023.