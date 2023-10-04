 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

David Beckham follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has followed in the footsteps of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

David took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo as they were joined by their whole family on the red carpet for the football legend's Netflix documentary premiere.

He wrote in the caption, “Such a special night with family, friends and fans for the premiere of #BECKHAM, my new documentary series on @netflix.”

David Beckham further said, “I’m so excited for you all to see it, streaming tomorrow!.”

David and Victoria Beckham were joined by their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.

Fans and friends took an opportunity to congratulate David on his Netflix documentary.

Meanwhile, California-based royal couple’s first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan was released in December last year and Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus was out in August 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift decides to embrace love openly with Travis Kelce unlike Joe Alwyn romance

Taylor Swift decides to embrace love openly with Travis Kelce unlike Joe Alwyn romance
David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'

Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'
Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career

Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career
Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'

Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'
Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz

Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz
Prince William wanted to give 'chance' Kate Middleton to 'back out' before wedding

Prince William wanted to give 'chance' Kate Middleton to 'back out' before wedding
'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert

'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert
Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir

Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir
Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography

Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography
Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims

Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims
Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?

Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?