Third poliovirus case detected in Bannu toddler

Health worker in Pakistan gives polio drops to a child. — Reuters

Toddler from Bannu is 1.5 years old.

Total 3 cases emerge this year in Pakistan.

All cases have been detected in Bannu district.

A new poliovirus case has been reported in the Ghora Bakka Khel union council of Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total cases from Pakistan this year to three.

The latest case involves a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who has been crippled by the virus, Geo News learnt after confirmation from officials.

The total three cases, so far, have all affected children living in Bannu district, while environmental samples from the district have once again detected the presence of the poliovirus.



At least 34 environmental samples have tested positive for poliovirus in Pakistan so far.



The government, earlier this week, began its seven-day anti-polio campaign across the country, with more than 40 million children targeted to receive the anti-polio vaccine along with a supplementary dose of vitamin A.

Caretaker Minister for Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan has urged parents to fully cooperate with the vaccination teams and ensure that their children are vaccinated.

In Punjab, the polio immunisation campaign will continue for seven days, while the vaccine will be administered for consecutive days in other districts.

In a statement caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said during the polio campaign 212 million children will be vaccinated and 204,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign.

In KP, the campaign is launched in five divisions — Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan and Kohat. More than seven million children up to five years of age are being inoculated during this phase of vaccination. The second phase of the anti-polio drive will begin from next Monday in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

PM Kakar asks stakeholders to ensure awareness

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the National Task Force for eradication of polio, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called on every section of society to play a role in the complete eradication of poliovirus from the country.

Kakar directed the authorities concerned to engage religious scholars, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to become part of the polio awareness campaign in the country.

He also directed to ensure the security of polio workers during the anti-polio campaign. Expressing satisfaction over the significant drop in polio cases in the country, he said the nation would celebrate the day soon when every child in the country would be completely safe from this disease.

Expressing concern over reports of poliovirus in three districts of the country, he directed to run a special anti-polio campaign in areas where the poliovirus has been reported.

The interim PM said the government was grateful to the international partners for their active participation and key support in Pakistan’s National Polio Programme The meeting was informed that compared to the 20 cases reported in the country last year only two cases have been reported this year which is mainly due to the continuation of anti-polio campaigns at the national level.