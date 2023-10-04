BLESSED: Israeli diplomats hold Jewish prayer in Saudi Arabia honouring King Salman, MBS

A member of Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi's delegation holds up a Torah scroll during a morning prayer service in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2023. — Spokesman's Office, Communications Ministry

In a historic event, Israeli diplomats conducted a Jewish prayer service in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the increasing normalisation of relations between the two nations.

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who was in Riyadh for a UN postal conference, took part in the service during the Sukkot holiday. The gathering in Karhi's hotel involved a minyan of at least 10 men and included three Jews not affiliated with Karhi's delegation.

Participants in the service were seen wearing traditional prayer shawls and holding an etrog, palm, myrtle, and willow branches, symbolising the Sukkot holiday. They also read from a small Torah scroll a local Jewish individual provided.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (R) prays during a morning service in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2023.— Spokesman’s Office, Communications Ministry

The scroll bore inscriptions in English, Hebrew, and Arabic, stating "The Jewish Congregation, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," along with a dedication in Hebrew to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, and their ministers and advisers.

Minister Karhi, an Orthodox Jew, arrived in Saudi Arabia along with a delegation for the Universal Postal Union's 2023 Extraordinary Congress. This visit followed Israeli Minister Haim Katz's recent historic visit to the kingdom.

These diplomatic interactions signify a significant step toward normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia, brokered by the United States, with the potential to reshape the Middle East landscape.

Karhi expressed the significance of this moment, drawing a parallel to the biblical story of Daniel exiled in Babylon. He stated, "Just as the windows in the house of Daniel were opened facing Jerusalem, so too in Riyadh we were able to pray with windows open facing Jerusalem."

The Israeli delegation accompanying Karhi included representatives from the Communications Ministry, the postal service, and the Foreign Ministry.

Karhi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the conference, focusing on progress and peace. Additionally, he will meet with US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney and other international figures.

Karhi was also invited to visit the Sukkah of Mohammed Saud, a prominent supporter of Israel in Riyadh. Despite the absence of an official local Jewish community in Saudi Arabia, the country is known to host several Jewish businesspeople.

Karhi and his delegation see this visit as a small but crucial step toward enhancing peace and cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Minister David Bitan emphasised that "everything starts with small steps," indicating optimism for future developments in the region.

These diplomatic exchanges align with the efforts of the US Biden administration to mediate a normalisation deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

This comprehensive framework includes requests from Saudi Arabia for a mutual defence pact, arms deals, and Israeli concessions to the Palestinians.

While a basic framework has been established, the complexity of the arrangement necessitates compromises from all parties involved.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously noted that Israel was on the verge of a historic deal with Saudi Arabia, a sentiment echoed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who emphasised the importance of the Palestinian issue in the normalisation process. He also mentioned that Saudi Arabia may pursue nuclear capabilities if Iran does so.