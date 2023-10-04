Brittany Mahomes ‘hates’ the ‘amount of attention’ Taylor Swift got at NFL game

Taylor Swift’s new friendship with Brittany Mahomes has become the center of a new drama

Taylor Swift’s budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has also given birth to her new friendship with Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes’ wife and ex football player.

Ever since Taylor was seen on an outing with her pals Sophie Turner and Blake Lively that included Brittany, netizens have been keen on finding some drama between the two new friends, and one Facebook post by an account called Sports Savages has done it.

In the photo, captioned, “Nobody hates the amount of attention Taylor Swift is getting as much as Brittany Mahomes,” Brittany can be seen scowling at her phone as Taylor puts on an animated display, holding Ryan Reynolds by his wrist and talking to him.

But no one can blame Brittany, as the camera did pan to Taylor a lot during the show, giving fans a glimpse at her animated reactions to the breakneck Jets vs. Chiefs game.

Sports fans flooded the post with their thoughts on the situation, with one writing, “Brittany’s dream was to meet Taylor… until she met Taylor. (laugh emoji)”

Another chimed in, writing: “Trouble in paradise the circus is just beginning for the chiefs. Lol” (sic)

“Taylor will not be invited to watch her KC women’s team.”

Another joked, “Can just imagine her comments to hubby!”