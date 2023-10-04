 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
King Charles sends message to brother of Prince Harry's friend

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

King Charles has sent a message to King Letsie III of Lesotho as they mark their Independence. 

“I look forward to the continuing warm friendship…and close partnership between our two countries, including as members of the Commonwealth,” the British monarch said in his message.

King Letsie III is the elder brother of Prince Seeiso of Lesotho who co-founded Sentebale with Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles.

Sentebale helps children and adolescents struggling to come to terms with their HIV status. It provides a safe environment for them to address their mental health amongst their peers, giving them tools and knowledge.

King Charles' message to  King Letsie III left many people wondering whether the latter could ask his brother to broker a deal between Harry and his father.

Prince Seeiso was also invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding. Both Princess Diana and Seeiso’s mother, Queen ‘Mamohato, worked closely with HIV and AIDS charities during their lifetimes, and Sentebale, which translates to “forget me not,” was created as a tribute to both women.

