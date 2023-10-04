 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Taylor’s Swift’s new romance Travis Kelce has been given a new nickname after his collaboration with Pfizer
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce has been dubbed "Mr. Pfizer" after he appeared in an ad for their flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

It was New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers who assigned the new nickname to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after their latest match together, which Kelce’s new romance Taylor Swift attended with a star studded group, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie Turner.

Rodgers made the remark during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show where he was discussing the Jets’ defeat at the hands of the Chiefs.

He said: "[Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Pat [Mahomes] didn’t have a crazy game, and ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ we shut him down. He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like for the most part, we played really tough on defense and played well the last three quarters."

As the four-time MVP attempted to maintain a serious demeanor while concluding his thoughts about the game, McAfee and A.J. Hawk, a former Green Bay Packers linebacker who is one of the show's co-hosts and was also a former teammate of Rodgers, shared a laugh.

McAfee asked about the nickname once again, to which Rogers replied, "Given that he's doing commercials for Pfizer, I'm sure he's fully embracing it."

