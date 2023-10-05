Kylie Jenner ditches Jordyn Wood's Paris birthday bash despite patch up

Kylie Jenner flew out of Paris just a few days before Jordyn Woods birthday party despite their rekindled friendship.

An insider told Page Six that Jordyn hosted a party for her 26th birthday bash at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand and invited several socialites, influencers, and celebrities including her ex-bestie.

Kylie was in the city to attend Paris Fashion Week, but ditched Jordyn’s party after flying back to Los Angeles on Saturday night.

However, the source shared that the two of them did hang out together in Paris several times during the week-long event of designer presentations.

The 26-year-old model's absence didn’t stop the birthday girl from enjoying her day as pictures from the gathering showed her having a blast dancing, drinking and cutting a 10-tier cake.

The famous duo ended their friendship in February 2019 after Jordyn reportedly kissed sister Kourtney Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The pair’s rekindled friendship caught the public eye when they were spotted eating sushi together in July. Kylie and Jordyn were also seen in September during New York Fashion Week.