Friday, October 06, 2023
Snoop Dogg to rock Baby2Baby Gala for a cause

Friday, October 06, 2023

Snoop Dogg fans are in a frenzy as the rapper-entertainment mogul is set to perform at Baby2Baby Gala on November 11 in Los Angeles.

The Baby2Baby Gala is held annually and supports the non-profit organization in providing supplies to children living in poverty.

According to Variety, the organization has pledged to provide nearly 300,000 essential items, such as school supplies, hygiene products, and sports equipment to children in two Snoop-backed organizations: the Snoop Youth Football and Basketball Leagues and Snoop Special Stars.

In addition to Snoop's performance, Emmy Award winner artist Salma Hayek Pinault will be honoured with the Giving Tree Award in acknowledgment of her exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need living all around the world.

Hayek also runs an organization that helps women and underprivileged children in Mexico live better lives by providing them with facilities.

The publication reports that the non-profit organization has already distributed more than 350 million among the needy, with the money raised through an annual gala. The most recent activity by Baby2Baby includes sending essential supplies to families affected by Maui wildfires. 

