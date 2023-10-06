Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider

Adele has not tied the knot with her beau Rich Paul even though they act as “husband and wife,” an insider revealed while debunking their marriage rumours.



The singer sparked rumours that she has “secretly” tied the knot with the sports agent last month when she referred to him as she husband during one of her Las Vegas concerts.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker even called herself Rich’s “wife” a week later in another gig, convincing her fans that their theories about her marriage were correct.

However, clearing the air around the matter, an insider told Us Weekly, “They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now.”

The source said Paul began calling Adele his wife just two months into their relationship. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her,” the insider added.

“Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point,” the insider added. “They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

The insider also shared that Adele and Paul, who started dating in 2021, will tie the knot but aren’t in a rush to do so.