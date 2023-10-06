 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 06, 2023

Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider
Adele, Rich Paul act as ‘husband & wife’ without tying the knot: Insider 

Adele has not tied the knot with her beau Rich Paul even though they act as “husband and wife,” an insider revealed while debunking their marriage rumours.

The singer sparked rumours that she has “secretly” tied the knot with the sports agent last month when she referred to him as she husband during one of her Las Vegas concerts.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker even called herself Rich’s “wife” a week later in another gig, convincing her fans that their theories about her marriage were correct.

However, clearing the air around the matter, an insider told Us Weekly, “They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now.”

The source said Paul began calling Adele his wife just two months into their relationship. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her,” the insider added.

“Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point,” the insider added. “They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

The insider also shared that Adele and Paul, who started dating in 2021, will tie the knot but aren’t in a rush to do so.

More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spills beans on live-in relationship

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spills beans on live-in relationship
Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness

Britney Spears remains absent amid father Jamie Spears' severe illness

Top 5 must-watch Korean dramas for supernatural enthusiasts

Top 5 must-watch Korean dramas for supernatural enthusiasts
Jamie Foxx mourns loss of longtime friend Keith Jefferson video

Jamie Foxx mourns loss of longtime friend Keith Jefferson
Jason Derulo faces sexual harassment lawsuit from aspiring musician

Jason Derulo faces sexual harassment lawsuit from aspiring musician
Snoop Dogg to rock Baby2Baby Gala for a cause

Snoop Dogg to rock Baby2Baby Gala for a cause
Madonna's ride to revival - NYC streets witness the comeback video

Madonna's ride to revival - NYC streets witness the comeback
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'united in their mission. as they return to NYC

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'united in their mission. as they return to NYC
Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'

Princess Diana suicide attempts made Queen Mother 'horribly shake'
Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled

Kim praises, Kai slams: Tristan Thompson's double dad drama unveiled
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film hits $100M sales record before premiere
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance video

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hints at therapy amid Taylor Swift romance