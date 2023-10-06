Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at odds with the royal family including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The Firm and the California-based royal couple’s tensions remain high after their criticism on the royal family in recent years particularly following the release of their Netflix docuseries and Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

According to reports the royal family members, except a few, are not on speaking terms with Harry and Meghan.

Amid their feud, now, a royal insider has revealed Kate Middleton’s true feelings for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The source said: "Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry or Meghan. There has been too much that has happened and she’s not ready yet."

Earlier, there were reports Kate Middleton wanted to reach out to her brother-in-law Prince Harry amid his feud with the royal family.

The Closer, citing a source, had reported Kate has been in contact with Prince Harry to tell him to ‘keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks.’