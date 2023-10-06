Man who wanted to kidnap and kill Holly Willoughby led a reclusive life

More details about the man accused of plotting to kidnap and kill TV presenter Holly Willoughby have emerged after a court hearing on Friday.

According to the local media, Gavin Plumb is an ex-Pizza Hut worker who used to weigh 35 stone and led a reclusive life.

The suspect was produced before a judge on Friday.

Express.co.uk reported that Plumb, the father-of-one, is a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Harlow, but previously worked at Pizza Hut and McDonald's before he was forced to quit due to his weight.

The court was informed that weapons were recovered from the possession of Plumb and he had contacted a hitman in the US to kill Holly Willoughby, the host of "This Morning".

Essex Police said earlier the suspect was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and is in custody.

