Kanye West’s wife Bianca can’t stop working out or eat certain food

Kanye West reportedly has a long list of requirements from Bianca Censori when it comes to eating certain foods and working out.

Revelations into the couple’s relationship have been brought forward by an inside source close to the Daily Mail.

The insider started their chat off by referencing the need for Bianca to ‘obey’ his word and not speak out of turn.

But one of those requirements also revolves around eating, and reportedly, “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear.”

Before concluding the same source also went as far as to add, “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”