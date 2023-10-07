 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle receives another sweet advice over writing her memoir

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Meghan Markle receives another sweet advice over writing her memoir
Meghan Markle receives another sweet advice over writing her memoir

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry and write her own memoir.

A royal expert has advised the Duchess of Sussex to use her tell-all memoir to "apologise" to the public for her "mishaps."

The Daily Express UK quoted royal commentator Patricia Demetriou as saying that Meghan could use the possible memoir as a way of explaining and admitting that she "did some things wrong".

Patricia told US Weekly, per Daily Express if Meghan wants to write a book that might be a good thing if she wants to 'apologise' and say “I've made some missteps. I did some things wrong. You know I moved to Great Britain, I didn't understand things'."

The royal expert further said, "You know she (Meghan) could definitely do something that is worth the read if she were authentically sincere in writing a book that addressed her mishaps."

Earlier, royal expert Tom Bower had claimed that according to his information the Duchess of Sussex is writing her memoir and it will be a “huge money-spinner."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’ video

King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’
Bruce Willis daughter Rumer claps back at trolls for calling her a ‘nepo baby’

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer claps back at trolls for calling her a ‘nepo baby’
Lizzo's cinderella story: From living in a car to Seven-Figure net worth video

Lizzo's cinderella story: From living in a car to Seven-Figure net worth
Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault

Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault
Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles

Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled
Al Pacino agrees to keep custody battle behind closed doors

Al Pacino agrees to keep custody battle behind closed doors
Is Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper? Read Details video

Is Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper? Read Details
Jason Derulo addresses sexual harassment lawsuit: Fans rally in support

Jason Derulo addresses sexual harassment lawsuit: Fans rally in support
Kim Kardashian confesses to hiding behind heavy make-up video

Kim Kardashian confesses to hiding behind heavy make-up
Kanye West's 'Yews' trademark buzz: What's he plotting now?

Kanye West's 'Yews' trademark buzz: What's he plotting now?
Prince Harry’s never earned ‘his part’ of the eight-figure contract

Prince Harry’s never earned ‘his part’ of the eight-figure contract