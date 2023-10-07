 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner takes ‘perfect revenge’ on Joe Jonas with Taylor Swift friendship

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Sophie Turner takes ‘perfect revenge’ on Joe Jonas with Taylor Swift friendship
Sophie Turner takes ‘perfect revenge’ on Joe Jonas with Taylor Swift friendship

Sophie Turner took the “perfect revenge” on her ex-husband Joe Jonas via her friendship with Taylor Swift, who has briefly dated the Jonas Brothers band member in 2008.

After parting ways from the singer four years after their marriage, the Game of Thrones star stepped out with the Anti-Hero hitmaker for girls’ night out in New York City multiple times.

Not only that but she even moved into Siwft’s apartment in the Big Apple till she is fighting custody battle with Jonas even though she can easily afford her own place.

Discussing Turner’s bond with Swift, psychologist Jo Hemmings told The Sun, "A message has been delivered,” noting how the high-profile outings are strategic.

“It might seem strange to see this all play out so visibly," she said.

"For one, Sophie can afford her own apartment of course,” she said. “How deliciously naughty for Taylor to offer Sophie her home for a while.

“This is perfect revenge and a highly public snub to Joe — there is no need for the usual bitterness and acrimony on Instagram.

"Similarly, Taylor and Sophie going out and having a wild time together will make Joe feel bad,” the expert continued. "This strengthening friendship is not doing either of their profiles any harm.”

Hemmings also noted how Siwft’s new romance with Travis Kelce following her split from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy might help Turner move on from Jonas.

She said, "They are exercising and exhibiting proper girl code here. The message from Taylor is that Sophie does not need to waste time grieving over a man who does not deserve her.”

“This is saying that healing is possible and a new love will not be too far away. After all, Taylor has had her fair share and could use it as a reassuring narrative."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Harry’s relationship ‘irretrievably broken’ video

Prince William, Harry’s relationship ‘irretrievably broken’
Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows

Netflix releases complete list of Top 10 Movies & TV Shows
King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’ video

King Charles still upset over Prince Harry’s ‘betrayal’
Meghan Markle receives another sweet advice over writing her memoir

Meghan Markle receives another sweet advice over writing her memoir
Bruce Willis daughter Rumer claps back at trolls for calling her a ‘nepo baby’

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer claps back at trolls for calling her a ‘nepo baby’
Lizzo's cinderella story: From living in a car to Seven-Figure net worth video

Lizzo's cinderella story: From living in a car to Seven-Figure net worth
Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault

Netflix reality show 'Love Is Blind' under fire for alleged sexual assault
Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles

Pink's picks! Her best and worst singles
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez FINAL divorce settlement unveiled
Al Pacino agrees to keep custody battle behind closed doors

Al Pacino agrees to keep custody battle behind closed doors
Is Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper? Read Details video

Is Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper? Read Details
Jason Derulo addresses sexual harassment lawsuit: Fans rally in support

Jason Derulo addresses sexual harassment lawsuit: Fans rally in support