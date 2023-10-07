Sophie Turner takes ‘perfect revenge’ on Joe Jonas with Taylor Swift friendship

Sophie Turner took the “perfect revenge” on her ex-husband Joe Jonas via her friendship with Taylor Swift, who has briefly dated the Jonas Brothers band member in 2008.



After parting ways from the singer four years after their marriage, the Game of Thrones star stepped out with the Anti-Hero hitmaker for girls’ night out in New York City multiple times.

Not only that but she even moved into Siwft’s apartment in the Big Apple till she is fighting custody battle with Jonas even though she can easily afford her own place.

Discussing Turner’s bond with Swift, psychologist Jo Hemmings told The Sun, "A message has been delivered,” noting how the high-profile outings are strategic.

“It might seem strange to see this all play out so visibly," she said.

"For one, Sophie can afford her own apartment of course,” she said. “How deliciously naughty for Taylor to offer Sophie her home for a while.

“This is perfect revenge and a highly public snub to Joe — there is no need for the usual bitterness and acrimony on Instagram.

"Similarly, Taylor and Sophie going out and having a wild time together will make Joe feel bad,” the expert continued. "This strengthening friendship is not doing either of their profiles any harm.”

Hemmings also noted how Siwft’s new romance with Travis Kelce following her split from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy might help Turner move on from Jonas.

She said, "They are exercising and exhibiting proper girl code here. The message from Taylor is that Sophie does not need to waste time grieving over a man who does not deserve her.”

“This is saying that healing is possible and a new love will not be too far away. After all, Taylor has had her fair share and could use it as a reassuring narrative."