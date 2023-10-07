 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Lebanese people distribute sweets to celebrate Hamas attack on Israel

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Lebanese people were seen distributing sweets and celebrating Palestinian group Hamas' recent attack on Israel in a new video surfacing on social media.

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel). Their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," said the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.

"We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets."

Israel´s army said its forces were fighting Palestinian fighters on the ground in several locations near the Gaza Strip. It dubbed its operation "Swords of Iron".

Army spokesman Richard Hecht said the gunmen conducted a combined raid "which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground."

Nearly 100 people were killed in Israel, officials said.

Hamas later released a video showing three men captured by its fighters.

Infiltration from Gaza, an impoverished enclave home to 2.3 million people, have been rare since Hamas took control in 2007, leading to Israel's crippling blockade. Gaza is sealed off from Israel by a militarised border barrier.

The rocket barrage from Gaza — which Hecht said numbered at least 2,200 — left cars burning beneath residential buildings in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, about 10 kilometres (six miles) north of Gaza.

More From World:

Al-Aqsa Flood: Hamas attack kills 100 Israelis; Tel Aviv's air strikes martyr 198 Palestinians

Al-Aqsa Flood: Hamas attack kills 100 Israelis; Tel Aviv's air strikes martyr 198 Palestinians
Al-Aqsa Flood: Lebanon's Hezbollah applauds Hamas 'heroic operation' against Israel

Al-Aqsa Flood: Lebanon's Hezbollah applauds Hamas 'heroic operation' against Israel
'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood': What is Hamas?

'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood': What is Hamas?
WATCH: Palestinians celebrate on top of 'destroyed Israeli tank' video

WATCH: Palestinians celebrate on top of 'destroyed Israeli tank'
TRIPLE QUAKE: After Mexico, Afghanistan seisms, Papua New Guinea also struck by 6.7 earthquake

TRIPLE QUAKE: After Mexico, Afghanistan seisms, Papua New Guinea also struck by 6.7 earthquake
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills at least one, injures dozens in Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills at least one, injures dozens in Afghanistan
World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Six suspects in Ecuador election candidate's assassination murdered in prison

Six suspects in Ecuador election candidate's assassination murdered in prison
Hamas launches ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ against Israel

Hamas launches ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ against Israel
Donald Trump gets temporary relief in civil fraud lawsuit from NY court

Donald Trump gets temporary relief in civil fraud lawsuit from NY court
INDIA EXPOSED: How Modi govt weaponised NYT report to raid BJP critic NewsClick

INDIA EXPOSED: How Modi govt weaponised NYT report to raid BJP critic NewsClick
WATCH: Michigan student, assaults teacher with flying steel chair, faces felony charges video

WATCH: Michigan student, assaults teacher with flying steel chair, faces felony charges