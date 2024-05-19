 

WATCH: UAE PM enjoys adorable moment with grandson

Crown Prince of Dubai shares cute moment of his son with PM UAE

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan shows how cute bond of his father and his son is. — Instagram/@faz3

An adorable moment of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum went viral on social media in which the current ruler of Dubai was seen enjoying a moment with his three-year-old grandson.

The moments were shared on Instagram by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, showing how cute and affectionate the bond of the two is.

On his Instagram post, Sheikh Hamdan, who goes by the name Fazza, wrote: "It’s enough to be holding on to it. May God protect you all."

In the video, the 74-year-old Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can be seen walking with his grandson, dressed in the traditional attire of the country — white robes and headgear.

The brief clip shows the child walking with his granddad’s stick in one hand and holding the Emir’s hand with the other. The video was viewed over 3.6 million times.

It also attracted a large number of comments and likes. “May Allah bless the family Al Maktoum,” an Instagram user wrote.

41-year-old Sheikh Hamdan is the chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and president of Dubai-based Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The young politician has more than 16.4 million followers on Instagram and shares his travelling, and adventurous on the platform.

He was named crown prince of Dubai in 2008.

