 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump attend Barron Trump's graduation

Youngest Trump finally graduates from Oxbridge Academy

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Barron Trump's graduation cheered by parents Donald and Melania Trump. — Reuters

Barron Trump finally graduated from Oxbridge Academy, Palm Beach, Florida Friday, where his parents, Donald Trump and Melania Trump were also witnessed cheering their son.

Former president Trump was allowed to come to the exclusive Oxbridge Academy ceremony because the judge did not set up court on Friday.

The billionaire is facing criminal charges relating to an alleged payment he paid to an adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 for a sexual encounter he had in 2006.

Trump is to face the trial again on Monday.

Barron Trump's parents clap during his graduation ceremony. — Reuters

Authorities in the area and police officers prepared for the arrival of the former president with police snipers and highway patrols.

Barron Trump, who turned 18 this year, was spotted in a dark suit, white shirt and a blue tie. Barron sat with his mom Melania, who wore a navy blazer and a straw hat to the ceremony. The former first lady was flanked by her father Viktor Knavs.

Since the beginning, Melania has kept her son away from the public eye in an attempt to give 6 foot 7 inches tall Barron a normal life.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and her father attend Barron's graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy. — Reuters

The ceremony commenced with the school choir performing America The Beautiful. The master of ceremonies kicked things off by welcoming parents and graduates.

"A visibly-proud Donald Trump seemed to revel in his son’s rite of passage, chatting animatedly with a smiling Melania, clapping and waving to the graduates — and giving them his trademark thumbs-up as the ceremony wrapped," according to the outlet.

