What is Barron Trump's college choice?

Barron Trump may join the University of Pennsylvania. — Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump has been giving insights on the college plans of his youngest son Barron Trump, who is graduating from Oxbridge Academy, Florida, on Friday.

The 77-year-old Trump revealed last year that Barron was “thinking about” attending the University of Pennsylvania, however, reports have emerged that the youngest Trump may attend New York University in Manhattan.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are set to attend their son’s graduation in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Republican is facing a criminal trial in Manhattan, New York City and the judge overseeing the proceedings favoured Trump, cancelling the court on Friday so that the former president could attend the ceremony.

According to Fox 8, Barron Trump is among 116 seniors who are closing the chapter of their life at the elite preparatory school.

The USA Today quoted a statement from the school, that suggested that the ceremony is private, and by invitation only because of "the heightened interest in this year’s event."

Trump told Newsweek last week about Barron Trump’s college choices: "Right now, he’s doing a great job. He has great marks. He’s going to be going to college soon. And we’re looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago."

The business mogul and his children Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr, attended the University of Pennsylvania.

