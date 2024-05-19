Meet the Hindujas, UK's unpopular richest family worth over £37bn

Hinduja empire's business operations span across 48 countries. — Telegraph india

Gopi Hinduja and his family, owners of the multinational conglomerate Hinduja Group, topped the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List that was recently unveiled.

According to a report by the Daily Express, since last year, the family's collective net wealth has risen to an astounding £37.196 billion with a substantial increase of £2.196 billion.

The recent surge in the family's wealth translates to an average daily increase of over £6 million.

This includes business operations spanning 48 countries across various sectors such as oil, speciality chemicals, IT, cyber security, automotive, healthcare, trading, infrastructure, media, property, and power.

Gopi, 84, also referred to as "GP", plays a pivotal role in managing the empire alongside his brothers Srichand Hinduja, Prakash P Hinduja, and Ashok Hinduja.

However, Srichand died last year at the age of 87.

Hinduja Group opened brand new hotel last year after spendiing £900m. — Economic Times

The empire’s origins trace back to Gopi's father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who initiated the business by trading goods in Sindh at the start of the last century.

Around eight years after his death, his sons relocated the business to London in 1979, steadily expanding its global presence.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the four brothers expanded their business empire into various sectors including IT, trucking, and banking and other fast-growing sectors.

Gopi and Srichand bought Winston Churchill's base of operations during the Second World War in central London, for £350 million and spent around £900 million developing it into a brand new hotel last year, called The Raffles Hotel.

The hotel features 120 rooms ranging from £1,000 to £25,000 a night.