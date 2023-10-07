 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hamas 'capture' senior Israeli commander during operation

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Major General Nimrod Aloni (right) allegedly being taken by Hamas fighters. — The Telegraph
Major General Nimrod Aloni (right) allegedly being taken by Hamas fighters. — The Telegraph

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has claimed to have captured senior Israeli military officer Major General Nimrod Aloni during its "Al-Aqsa storm" raids in Israel on Saturday.

Hamas launched 5,000 rockets into Israel from Gaza, followed by gunmen infiltrating areas in the southern region of the country as part of its "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm".

With pictures allegedly showing General Aloni being taken by Hamas fighters doing rounds on social media, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have denied the capture of the senior military officer who has previously served as commander of IDF's Gaza division and led Israeli military's "Operation Guardian of the Walls" in 2021, TheTelegraph reported.

Commenting on the situation, Saleh al-Arouri — head of Hamas's political bureau — claimed that Hamas forces have captured senior officers of the Israeli military.

The Israeli military was aware of reports of captives, a security source said but provided no further details as an Israeli military spokesman declined to comment in a briefing with reporters.

Hamas's claims of capturing Israelis have also been confirmed by Israel's N12 News.

General Aloni's alleged capture is significant as the senior military officer commands IDF's "Depth Corps", a unit specialising in operations against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

So far, according to The Jerusalem Post, 200 Israelis are reported to have been killed in the attacks so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian health ministry, there were "198 martyrs and 1,610 wounded with different injuries" in the conflict after Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

United States President Joe Biden, while speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has assured of "appropriate means of support" to Israel following Hamas's attacks.

Defending Israel's right to "defend itself", Biden warned any other party hostile to Israel from taking advantage of the volatile situation.

More From World:

Al-Aqsa Storm: Arab, Muslim nations react to Hamas attack on Israel

Al-Aqsa Storm: Arab, Muslim nations react to Hamas attack on Israel
Al-Aqsa Storm: Hamas attack kills over 200 Israelis; Tel Aviv's air strikes martyr 232 Palestinians

Al-Aqsa Storm: Hamas attack kills over 200 Israelis; Tel Aviv's air strikes martyr 232 Palestinians
Hezbollah says Hamas attack message for Arab nations seeking normalisation with Israel

Hezbollah says Hamas attack message for Arab nations seeking normalisation with Israel
In pictures: Fire and blood as Hamas-Israel 'war' rages on

In pictures: Fire and blood as Hamas-Israel 'war' rages on
Biden says US ready to offer 'support' to Israel after Hamas attack

Biden says US ready to offer 'support' to Israel after Hamas attack
Al- Aqsa Storm: How Hamas surprise attack became 'historic failure' for Israeli intelligence

Al- Aqsa Storm: How Hamas surprise attack became 'historic failure' for Israeli intelligence
WATCH: Lebanese celebrate Hamas attack on Israel by distributing sweets video

WATCH: Lebanese celebrate Hamas attack on Israel by distributing sweets
'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm': What is Hamas?

'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm': What is Hamas?
WATCH: Palestinians celebrate on top of 'destroyed Israeli tank' video

WATCH: Palestinians celebrate on top of 'destroyed Israeli tank'
TRIPLE QUAKE: After Mexico, Afghanistan seisms, Papua New Guinea also struck by 6.7 earthquake

TRIPLE QUAKE: After Mexico, Afghanistan seisms, Papua New Guinea also struck by 6.7 earthquake
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills at least one, injures dozens in Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills at least one, injures dozens in Afghanistan
World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

World Cup 2023: India receives threat to blow up Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad