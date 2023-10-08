 
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Prince Harry fears for safety of Lilibet, Archie

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly concerned for the safety of his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and wants to keep them out of spotlight as much as possible.

The royal source told The Sun, per Daily Express UK that Meghan Markle and Harry have different approaches on how to bring Archie and Lilibet.

Till now, the royal couple have largely kept their kids away from public eyes, however, it seems like Meghan wants to have them with her as she moves back into public life.

However, Prince Harry fears for their safety.

The insider told the publication that California-based royals disagree sometimes on certain approaches regarding their children.

The other source said, "There is a difference in how Harry has grown up. He fears for his own children because of what he has gone through."

Commenting on it, a royal expert has warned of possible parenting issues in Meghan and Harry household.

The GB News quoted the royal expert as saying, "There's a clash of cultures, a clash of interests, but they will have to one way or another reconcile it.”

"In the end, what is always an issue is how to bring up your children, and if you can’t agree on that, it becomes a major problem.”

