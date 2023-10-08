 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, October 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Israel strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attacks Shebaa farms

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 08, 2023

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rides on a road close to Israels border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 8, 2023 (L). Smoke rises from Halta village as seen from Ibl al-Saqi village in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, October 8, 2023(R).—Reuters
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rides on a road close to Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 8, 2023 (L). Smoke rises from Halta village as seen from Ibl al-Saqi village in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, October 8, 2023(R).—Reuters 

Israel fired barrages of artillery into southern Lebanon on Sunday after Hezbollah targeted three Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On Saturday, the most serious attack in years, as many as 370 Palestinians have been martyred in aerial bombing by Israeli jets on the residential areas in the besieged Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, with the Jerusalem press office on Sunday claiming over 600 lives on its side during the conflict´s worst escalation in decades.

The health ministry of the Palestinian authority said at least 370 Palestinians have been martyred, including 20 children, and nearly 2,000 wounded by Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Saturday.

Hezbollah, a powerful armed party with alleged ties to Iran, said it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it fired artillery into an area of Lebanon where cross-border mortar fire was launched. “IDF (Israel Defence Forces) artillery is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out,” it said.

Israel’s military said one of its drones struck a Hezbollah post in the area of Har Dov, an area in Shebaa.

“At this point, there is no further threat in Har Dov or the northern arena,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in televised remarks, adding that the military remained on high alert.

Israel has held the Shebaa Farms, a 15-square-mile (39-square-km) patch of land, since 1967. Both Syria and Lebanon claim the Shebaa Farms are Lebanese.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it had “detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territory” as well as artillery fire from Israel into Lebanon in response.

“We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation,” spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said.

The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, marking where Israeli forces withdrew when they left south Lebanon in 2000.

On Saturday, UNIFIL said it had enhanced its presence in southern Lebanon following developments in Israel and Gaza, including its operations to counter rocket launches.

The UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply concerned” by the exchange of fire and urged parties to “shield Lebanon and its people from further conflagration.”

Hezbollah, which effectively controls southern Lebanon, said on Saturday it was in “direct contact” with leaders of Palestinian “resistance” groups and that it saw Palestinian attacks on Israel as a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalisation with Israel.

More From World:

US likely to announce military aid to Israel as conflict enters second day

US likely to announce military aid to Israel as conflict enters second day
Saudi FM calls on US, EU counterparts to deescalate Israel-Palestine conflict

Saudi FM calls on US, EU counterparts to deescalate Israel-Palestine conflict
Israel clashes with Hamas as over 350 Palestinians martyred; Hezbollah launches missiles

Israel clashes with Hamas as over 350 Palestinians martyred; Hezbollah launches missiles
Two Israeli tourists, Egyptian guide, ‘shot dead in Alexandria’

Two Israeli tourists, Egyptian guide, ‘shot dead in Alexandria’
Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi celebrates achievement behind bars

Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi celebrates achievement behind bars
Avalanche on Tibet's Mount Shishap­a­ngma kills two

Avalanche on Tibet's Mount Shishap­a­ngma kills two
Fatalities in Afghanistan earthquakes cross 2,000

Fatalities in Afghanistan earthquakes cross 2,000
This is your guide to small talk success and sound smarter to strangers

This is your guide to small talk success and sound smarter to strangers
WATCH: Donald Trump showcases how he is better stand-up comedian video

WATCH: Donald Trump showcases how he is better stand-up comedian
US calls for calm, stability as Israeli occupied forces suffer unprecedented blow

US calls for calm, stability as Israeli occupied forces suffer unprecedented blow
Earthquake in Afghanistan claims 120 lives, as rescue operation continues

Earthquake in Afghanistan claims 120 lives, as rescue operation continues

Al-Aqsa Storm: Arab, Muslim nations react to Hamas attack on Israel

Al-Aqsa Storm: Arab, Muslim nations react to Hamas attack on Israel