21 Savage joins Drake’s Toronto concert in FIRST performance outside USA

21 Savage, the London-born rapper who now calls Atlanta home, performed outside of the United States for the very first time, and it happened during Drake's concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Good Good rapper is featured on a track called Calling for You from Drake's recently released eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.

The 30-year-old artist recently secured his status as a lawful permanent resident of the USA, marking the end of a four-year immigration ordeal stemming from a 2019 arrest on drug and gun possession charges that resulted in a 10-day detention by ICE.

In an exhilarating moment during the Toronto concert, Drake invited 21 Savage onstage, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, performing for the first time outside America in his life, make some noise for my brother, 21!”

The crowd erupted in applause in a moment that Drake described as “hands down the best moment I ever had in my career on stage.”

In a patriotic gesture, Drake then wrapped a Canadian flag around his head. The Canadian national anthem, O Canada, played, and the audience enthusiastically sang along.

Ever the faithful friend, Drake said: “Congrats my brother the world is yours!”