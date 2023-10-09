 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home

Monday, October 09, 2023

Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home

Matty Healy, the musician who previously made headlines for his controversial LGBTQ promotion in the Muslim-majority state of Malaysia and then getting permanently banned from the country, has recently moved in with his new girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel.

Matty has shifted his belongings in a box and huge rucksack to her girlfriend's place in Los Angeles, hinting that their relationship is getting quite serious. They sparked their romance rumours in early September 2023.

According to Metro, the singer who recently announced a break from touring used an unconventional method of travelling. The 1975 front-man opted to use an electric scooter to transport himself from his place to Gabbriette's, real name Gabrielle, apartment.

He kept his appearance casual by wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue trousers.

Gabbriette was also spotted with shopping bags in her hand looking equally casual to her boyfriend with a black T-shirt and blue baggy jeans.

His new girlfriend is also a singer and was a member of the band Nasty Cherry when she was known as Gabi.

Matty was previously linked to pop sensation Taylor Swift, who is now rumoured to be dating the NFL star Travis Kelce. 

