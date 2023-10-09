 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Decoding Christian Bale's cinematic odyssey: Read More

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 09, 2023

Decoding Christian Bales cinematic odyssey: Read More
Decoding Christian Bale's cinematic odyssey: Read More

Christian Bale, full name Christian Charles Philip Bale, is an iconic Hollywood actor known for his versatile acting skills. Even being one of the most popular celebrities, the actor maintained a private, tabloid-free mystique.

Christian Bale's Acting Career

During the beginning of his career, the actor is said to have thought about quitting acting early on as he found it difficult to adjust to fame and difficulties with attention, but later changed his decision and then became one of the most celebrated actors of all time.

Bale's Alpha male persona in several of his hit movies is used in memes all around the world.

He started his acting career in 1983 with a cereal commercial. He did not look back after that and went on to act in 50+ movies in Hollywood.

TOP 5 Must-Watch Christian Bale Movies

Following is the list of the Top 5 must-watch Christian Bale movies.

1- American Psycho (2000)

This movie revolves around the life of Patrick Bateman played by Christian Bale living a life of a gruesome serial killer. It examines the elements that turn a man into a monster.

2- The Dark Knight films (2005, 2008, 2012)

These movies revolve around the lives of Batman (Christian Bale), Police Lieutenant James Gordon, and attorney Harvey Dent, who allied to dismantle organized crime in Gotham City.

3- The Fighter (2010)

The Fighter follows the story of a fledging boxer who tries to escape the shadow of his more famous but troubled boxing bother.

4- American Hustle (2013)

This movie follows the story of a con man and his seductive partner working with an FBI agent who forces them into a world of Jersey powerbrokers and the mafia.

5- The Machinist (2004)

This movie follows the life of an assembly line worker troubled by visions and perhaps the guilt of a horrible repressed crime. For his role, Bale reportedly lost 62 pounds of weight. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence

Travis Kelce makes impressive comeback amid Taylor Swift's absence

Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game

Ben Affleck mocked by celeb pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper over word game
Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm video

Kim Kardashian's casual Harvard remarks ignite online firestorm
Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home

Matty Healy's unconventional move into girlfriend's LA home
Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'

Prince Harry was 'offended' when Meghan Markle called his family 'medieval'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle titles could change in 'royal shuffle'
Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More

Dwayne Johnson's 'Secret Clause' in movie contracts unveiled: Read More
Prince William talks about 'racing' competitions with aunt Princess Anne

Prince William talks about 'racing' competitions with aunt Princess Anne
Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled video

Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's NFL game leaves fans puzzled
Meghan Markle 'sets up shop' in Beverly Hills hotel to work away from home

Meghan Markle 'sets up shop' in Beverly Hills hotel to work away from home
Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report

Kanye West eyes to surprise world on upcoming Friday in Italy: report
Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame

Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez makes out with New Flame