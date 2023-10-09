 
Monday, October 09, 2023
How David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage stood the test of time

Monday, October 09, 2023

David Beckham credited Victoria Beckham for the success of their marriage despite the athlete’s alleged heated affair with his personal secretary.

The family of the former football star and some of his teammates were worried that his performance will suffer amid initial days of his romance with Victoria.

However, David always believed that the singer-turned-fashion-designer gave him the confidence which, as per a source, he “needed that at the time.”

After their marriage, they were hit with the biggest controversy of their lives when David’s affair with Rebecca Loos was leaked in the media in 2004.

While Victoria supported David Beckham throughout the time his scandal made headlines, their marriage suffered behind closed doors.

However, the two made it work and stuck together for 24 years now with a beautiful family consisting of four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

“David can firmly see that she’s the one who achieved it all for him, at great personal sacrifice sometimes. No one could ever have loved him as much as Victoria,” the insider told Heat Magazine.

“Their marriage has often been complicated and there’s been an element of friction between them and all they’ve gone through in the past."

“At times, it seemed like they wouldn’t make it, but here they are, stuck together like glue.”

