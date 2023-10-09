Jennifer Aniston drops stunning truth bomb on 'Friends' fans

Friends had an iconic opening credit where the characters shake a leg on I'll Be There For You in a Central Park fountain. Jennifer Aniston revealed that they hated both: the song and the fountain.



In a throwback interview to BBC's The One Show, the Emmy winner dropped the truth bomb on the sitcom fans in 2016, "No one was really a big fan of that theme song."

Continuing to give reality-checks, the We're the Millers actor also shared thoughts on the series' trademark identity: the fountain.

"We felt it was a little...I don't know," adding, "Dancing in a pond? A fountain felt sort of odd." Odd? Odd?!." The sole reason why we did that is because we're "were told to," Jennifer said.

Following the harsh truth theme, one of the writers on the hit-NBC show witnessed some disturbing experiences, which she revealed in her memoir.

Describing in How I Broke Up with Hollywood, Patty Lin claimed the show's stars were worn out with the lengthy series.

"The actors seemed unhappy to be chained to a tired old show when they could be branching out, and I felt like they were constantly wondering how every given script would specifically serve them," she penned.