Turkey's Erdogan urges Israel to avoid indiscriminate attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the extended meeting with provincial heads of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara, Turkey on October 10, 2019. AFP/File

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended an offer to mediate between Israel and Palestine, with a focus on bringing an end to the ongoing conflict.

Erdogan made the announcement during a press conference held after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.



Erdogan stressed the significance of an independent and sovereign Palestine, highlighting that regional peace hinges on its existence.

Turkey is in the process of preparing humanitarian aid for Gaza as part of its commitment to assist in the crisis.

In a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Erdogan appealed to Israel to halt its indiscriminate attacks on Palestinian territories. He voiced his concern over the collective harm inflicted on Gaza's population, cautioning against further violence escalation in the region.

Erdogan also urged both sides involved in the conflict, including Hamas, to adhere to the ethical standards of warfare. He emphasised the necessity of responsible conduct during this critical period.

Engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts, Erdogan reached out to Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, aiming to alleviate the escalating crisis.

During a subsequent post-cabinet press conference, Erdogan called for an immediate cessation of rocket attacks on Israeli cities and any form of harassment against Israeli civilians. He underlined the importance of all parties respecting ethical boundaries during times of war.

Erdogan has consistently supported the Palestinian cause and advocated for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He reasserted his willingness to mediate an end to the violence, provided that both sides request Turkey's involvement.