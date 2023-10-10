UN cheif distressed by Israeli blockade of Gaza, sees further deterioration ahead

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres while speaking with the reporters in this still taken from a video released on October 9, 2023. — YouTube/United Nations

After the brutal Israeli regime announced its all-out blockade on the Gaza Strip halting power, gas and food, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres took notice of the dire situation and expressed his distress over Tel Aviv's decision expecting the situation in the area to further deteriorate.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced the decision of the blockade after the regime was responded to with a heavy blow by Hamas early Saturday.

"No electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it's all closed," the minister said while imposing the blockade.

According to the latest media reports, at least 1,000 Israelis have been killed, while Palestine's health ministry has put the tally of martyred Gazans at 687, and the number of injured at 3,727.



The UN chief while speaking to the journalists said that "the humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," adding that "now it will only deteriorate exponentially."



Palestinians in the impoverished coastal territory braced for what many feared would be a massive Israeli ground attack aiming to defeat Hamas and liberate hostages.



"This most recent violence does not come in a vacuum," Guterres stressed, adding that "the reality is that it grows out of a long-standing conflict, with a 56-year-long occupation and no political end in sight."

A black plume of smoke billows behind highrise buildings during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 9, 2023. — AFP

"While I recognise Israel's legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law," Guterres said.

Israel, which has long prided itself on a high-tech military and intelligence edge in its many conflicts, has been shaken to the core by Hamas' surprise attack.



Hamas surged into Israeli towns Saturday, entering into military bases and taking over 100 hostages.

The situation has only escalated since then, prompting Israel's promise Monday to cut off supplies to the region.

"I am deeply distressed by today's announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing allowed in — no electricity, food, or fuel," Guterres said.

The UN will continue efforts to provide aid to respond to needs in Gaza, Guterres said.

"Israel must see its legitimate needs for security materialised — and Palestinians must see a clear perspective for the establishment of their own state realised," Guterres added.