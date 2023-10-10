Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out college

Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out on college

Mark Wahlberg recently got candid about skipping college as he visited his daughter Ella Rae in college. Mark admitted that watching a frat house and sorority girls had him regretting not going to college.

The actor has recently shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and appeared to be very happy living in his new residence as he said that his family is thriving in their new environment.

Mark appeared on Today's show Planet of the Apes, where he candidly revealed that he and his wife, Rhea Durham, visited their daughter, Ella Rae, who is living in South Carolina for her college, for parents week.

He said, "We just went to parents’ weekend, you know with the sorority girls and the frat house. It was like, Oh my God. I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw (this).”

According to Fox News, Mark said, "Ella is just so happy there. She is really thriving."

Mark Wahlberg has been married to his wife, Rhea Durham, for 14 years now and they share four kids. Ella Rae, whom Mark visited is the eldest of all at 20 years of age. The couple is also parents to Michael, 17, Brendan Joseph, 15, and Grace Margaret, 13.