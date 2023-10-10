 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out college

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out on college
Mark Wahlberg opens up about missing out on college

Mark Wahlberg recently got candid about skipping college as he visited his daughter Ella Rae in college. Mark admitted that watching a frat house and sorority girls had him regretting not going to college.

The actor has recently shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and appeared to be very happy living in his new residence as he said that his family is thriving in their new environment.

Mark appeared on Today's show Planet of the Apes, where he candidly revealed that he and his wife, Rhea Durham, visited their daughter, Ella Rae, who is living in South Carolina for her college, for parents week. 

He said, "We just went to parents’ weekend, you know with the sorority girls and the frat house. It was like, Oh my God. I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw (this).”

According to Fox News, Mark said, "Ella is just so happy there. She is really thriving."

Mark Wahlberg has been married to his wife, Rhea Durham, for 14 years now and they share four kids. Ella Rae, whom Mark visited is the eldest of all at 20 years of age. The couple is also parents to Michael, 17, Brendan Joseph, 15, and Grace Margaret, 13.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga's surprise appearance at Katy Perry's residency sparks buzz

Lady Gaga's surprise appearance at Katy Perry's residency sparks buzz
Jamie Foxx's appearance at Halloween Horror Nights flips the script

Jamie Foxx's appearance at Halloween Horror Nights flips the script
Inside Adele's partner Rich Paul's memoir: Read More video

Inside Adele's partner Rich Paul's memoir: Read More
Prince William’s a ‘grim hostage’ in battle with King Charles

Prince William’s a ‘grim hostage’ in battle with King Charles
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reaches child custody arrangement

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reaches child custody arrangement
‘Godforsaken’ Prince Andrew is being welcomed into the Royal Family

‘Godforsaken’ Prince Andrew is being welcomed into the Royal Family
Sophie Turner sends bold message to Joe Jonas amid custody battle

Sophie Turner sends bold message to Joe Jonas amid custody battle
Hailee Steinfeld radiates team spirit at Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills' game

Hailee Steinfeld radiates team spirit at Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills' game
King Charles’ invitation to Prince Andrew ‘riddled’ with hidden intentions

King Charles’ invitation to Prince Andrew ‘riddled’ with hidden intentions
Dwayne Johnson says 'lessons learned' over Maui fund backlash

Dwayne Johnson says 'lessons learned' over Maui fund backlash
King Charles ‘loves’ delving into ‘behind the scenes’ scoop on politics

King Charles ‘loves’ delving into ‘behind the scenes’ scoop on politics

'Snow White' 4K sets to Disney+ for 100th anniversary celebration

'Snow White' 4K sets to Disney+ for 100th anniversary celebration