 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Afghan officials say deadly earthquakes 'killed or injured' over 4,000 people

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

An Afghan girl cries over her mothers grave in a cemetery for victims of the recent earthquake in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan October 9, 2023. — Reuters
An Afghan girl cries over her mother's grave in a cemetery for victims of the recent earthquake in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan October 9, 2023. — Reuters

The casualties from the deadly earthquakes that hit western Afghanistan on Saturday have killed or injured more than 4,000 people, according to officials.

Additionally, about 2,000 houses have been completely destroyed in the two 6.2-magnitude earthquakes, said the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) on Monday.

During a press conference in Kabul on Monday, Mullah Saiq, spokesman for ANDMA, said: "So far, the statistics we have received regarding casualties are unfortunately exceeding 4,000 people.

"According to our data, in about 20 villages, approximately 1,980 to 2,000 houses have completely collapsed."

The violent earthquakes struck Afghanistan's Herat Province and neighbouring areas on Saturday afternoon, with the first tremor occurring at around 11:10 local time (0640 GMT), Reuters reported.

An Afghan man who says he lost his mother and sister in the recent earthquake, poses for a photograph in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan October 9, 2023. — Reuters
An Afghan man who says he lost his mother and sister in the recent earthquake, poses for a photograph in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan October 9, 2023. — Reuters

Following the disaster, a total of more than 1,000 rescuers in 35 rescue teams from different institutions are carrying out relief efforts in the affected areas, said the spokesman.

The quakes claimed at least 2,400 lives and injured many more, according to the Taliban government, proving to be among the deadliest in the world this year after tremors in Turkey and Syria, where an estimated 50,000 people died.

Mohammad Hasan Akhund, Afghanistan's acting prime minister, led a group of officials to visit the affected region in Herat Province on Monday.

Moreover, China on Sunday provided the Afghan Red Crescent with 200,000 US dollars in cash as emergency humanitarian assistance to aid its rescue and disaster relief efforts.

More From World:

Israel regains ‘full control’ of Gaza Fence as Hamas vows execution of captives if civilians targeted

Israel regains ‘full control’ of Gaza Fence as Hamas vows execution of captives if civilians targeted
Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia attempting to control ongoing Israel-Hamas clashes

Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia attempting to control ongoing Israel-Hamas clashes
Scottish leader Humza Yousaf worried about parents-in-law 'trapped' in Gaza

Scottish leader Humza Yousaf worried about parents-in-law 'trapped' in Gaza
No plans for US military deployment on ground in Israel: White House

No plans for US military deployment on ground in Israel: White House
Biden interviewed in classified document probe by special counsel

Biden interviewed in classified document probe by special counsel

Manhattan pro-Palestine rally calls for end to US support for Israel

Manhattan pro-Palestine rally calls for end to US support for Israel

US sends air defences and munitions to assist Israel after Hamas attack

US sends air defences and munitions to assist Israel after Hamas attack
Robert F. Kennedy Jr enters in White House race as an independent

Robert F. Kennedy Jr enters in White House race as an independent
UN chief distressed by Israeli blockade of Gaza, sees further deterioration ahead

UN chief distressed by Israeli blockade of Gaza, sees further deterioration ahead
School bus runs over people standing on pavement in Spain

School bus runs over people standing on pavement in Spain
Hamas rules out any possibility of prisoner swap with Israel

Hamas rules out any possibility of prisoner swap with Israel
Turkey's Erdogan urges Israel to avoid indiscriminate attacks

Turkey's Erdogan urges Israel to avoid indiscriminate attacks