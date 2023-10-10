 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Watch Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy as Batman

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Cillian Murphys fans will be delighted to watch him as Batman
Cillian Murphy's fans will be delighted to watch him as Batman 

Cillian Murphy once auditioned for the titular role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy which eventually starred Christian Bale.

For everyone who watched Cillian Murphy in his recent critically acclaimed performance in Nolan’s Oppenhiemer, it will be a delight to see him try on Batman’s role.

A short clip of Murphy’s audition is making rounds on social media again, and fans are having fun with it, but most are of the opinion that Bale was very obviously the better option.

Bale is hailed for his immaculate performance as Batman in Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which included Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Speaking of the audition, Murphy has previously admitted that he and Nolan both knew that was “wrong” for the superhero role.

Recalling his meeting with the acclaimed filmmaker, he said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast: "We met up here in L.A. He for some reason wanted me to screen test for Batman, which I think I knew — and he knew — I was wrong for."

"But I did the test, and then he saw something in that and cast me as Scarecrow [in Batman Begins] and we continued on making movies," he added.

Murphy then continued to star in Nolan’s various acclaimed movies, playing Scarecrow in the Batman trilogy, the shivering soldier in war epic Dunkirk, and business heir Robert Fischer, Jr. in Inception. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle warned her 'risky' new career move to impact Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet video

Meghan Markle warned her 'risky' new career move to impact Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on “backlash” amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on “backlash” amid Taylor Swift romance

Martin Scorsese gushes over close friendship with Robert De Niro

Martin Scorsese gushes over close friendship with Robert De Niro
Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’ video

Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’
Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles

Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles
Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry

Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry
Joe Jonas ‘disgusted’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘mean tactics’ using Sophie Turner for revenge video

Joe Jonas ‘disgusted’ at Taylor Swift’s ‘mean tactics’ using Sophie Turner for revenge

William's ‘jealousy’ led him to pressure Harry into removing ‘confidence boosting’ feature

William's ‘jealousy’ led him to pressure Harry into removing ‘confidence boosting’ feature
Meghan Markle continues to support Prince Harry amid rift with royal family video

Meghan Markle continues to support Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie join forces for adaptation of thriller novel 'The Thin Man'

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie join forces for adaptation of thriller novel 'The Thin Man'
Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’

Kanye West played ‘twisted, dirty’ game with ex Julia Fox: ‘He was using me!’
Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’

Meghan Markle forced to delay memoir release: ‘Sussexes currently on decline’