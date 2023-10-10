Watch Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy as Batman

Cillian Murphy's fans will be delighted to watch him as Batman

Cillian Murphy once auditioned for the titular role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy which eventually starred Christian Bale.

For everyone who watched Cillian Murphy in his recent critically acclaimed performance in Nolan’s Oppenhiemer, it will be a delight to see him try on Batman’s role.

A short clip of Murphy’s audition is making rounds on social media again, and fans are having fun with it, but most are of the opinion that Bale was very obviously the better option.

Bale is hailed for his immaculate performance as Batman in Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which included Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Speaking of the audition, Murphy has previously admitted that he and Nolan both knew that was “wrong” for the superhero role.

Recalling his meeting with the acclaimed filmmaker, he said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast: "We met up here in L.A. He for some reason wanted me to screen test for Batman, which I think I knew — and he knew — I was wrong for."

"But I did the test, and then he saw something in that and cast me as Scarecrow [in Batman Begins] and we continued on making movies," he added.

Murphy then continued to star in Nolan’s various acclaimed movies, playing Scarecrow in the Batman trilogy, the shivering soldier in war epic Dunkirk, and business heir Robert Fischer, Jr. in Inception.