Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to see Diana 'ghost' in 'supernatural' episode of The Crown

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

King Charles III is set to face a bizarre encounter in the new season of 'The Crown.'

Dominic West, who plays the monarch in the show, will come across the ghost of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debecki, in the November release.

Appearing as a ghost, Diana tells Charles: "Thank you for how you were in the hospital. So raw, broken – and handsome. I'll take that with me.

The scene will reportedly come to action after Princess Diana's death in the Paris car accident.

"You know I loved you so much. So deeply, so painfully too. That's over now. It will be easier for everyone with me gone," she adds.

Speaking about the episode, a source at Netflix reveals that the scene is "visualisations of innermost thoughts" rather than "intended to be interpreted as supernatural".

