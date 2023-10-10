 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy flashback hints at due date for baby Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping fans excited for the arrival of baby Barker
Kourtney Kardashian has taken a trip down memory lane, giving fans a hint about her due date by sharing a throwback photo from months before she unveiled her baby bump during a Blink-182 concert in June.

The reality star marked Travis Barker's son, Landon's, 20th birthday on her Instagram Stories. She posted a picture from the 2023 Coachella music festival held in April and added an arrow pointing to her budding belly, playfully captioning it as "baby Barker."

During the Coachella festival, she had carefully concealed her baby bump in her posts, with no direct shots of her growing belly as she documented her "first @blink182 show!"

Kardashian waited two months before announcing her pregnancy to the world, holding up a cardboard sign with the exciting news during a Los Angeles show.

Last month, the couple went through a birth scare, prompting Barker to fly from the UK to his home in the US to be with the pregnant reality star.

She later revealed that she had surgery due to some complication: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.”

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”

