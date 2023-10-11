 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Republican lawmaker indicted on 10 additional counts in New York

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

George Santos (R-NY) departs with his lawyer Joseph Murray from the federal courthouse on June 30, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. — AFP
George Santos (R-NY) departs with his lawyer Joseph Murray from the federal courthouse on June 30, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. — AFP

Republican Representative from New York George Santos was indicted Tuesday by federal prosecutors for identity theft and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), months after pleading guilty to the criminal charges.

George Santos has been in the news for his number of scandals. He had already been facing seven charges of wire fraud, three of money laundering, one of theft of tax payer's money and two concerning false statements to the House of Representatives.    

"Santos is charged with stealing people's identities and making charges on his own donors' credit cards without their authorisation, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign," US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, said.

Peace added in a statement: "Santos falsely inflated the campaign's reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen." 

The scandal-stricken legislator — who was elected to the House of Representatives last year — is due to appear before the jury on October 27 to answer the charges.

The 35-year-old has already admitted fabricating much of his biography, including his real name, his religion — he falsely claimed to be Jewish — his schooling and his employment history when he ran last year for a House seat representing parts of Long Island, New York.

According to the initial indictment, George Santos defrauded donors during his successful November 2022 election, transferring money into his own account and using it to pay off personal debts and buy designer clothing.

Santos is also accused of collecting unemployment benefits that he was not entitled to during the coronavirus pandemic, before his election to Congress.

Prosecutors say he pocketed $24,000 in benefits while earning $120,000 a year at a Florida-based investment firm.

Santos has faced calls to resign from constituents, some fellow Republicans as well as Democrats in Congress, but has thus far refused.

More From World:

London: Fire at Luton airport car park prompts flight suspension

London: Fire at Luton airport car park prompts flight suspension
What is Donald Trump's penthouse size? His niece Mary Trump tells us

What is Donald Trump's penthouse size? His niece Mary Trump tells us
Gazan workers forced to abandon jobs in Israel, stranded in West Bank

Gazan workers forced to abandon jobs in Israel, stranded in West Bank
Blinken to land in Israel on Thursday to show solidarity: Miller

Blinken to land in Israel on Thursday to show solidarity: Miller

Mexico's Pacific Coast under threat as Category 3 hurricane Lidia approaches

Mexico's Pacific Coast under threat as Category 3 hurricane Lidia approaches
Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll rises to 1,800 as Gaza denied food, medicines

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll rises to 1,800 as Gaza denied food, medicines
Israel-Palestine conflict: Iranian allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US for backing Israel

Israel-Palestine conflict: Iranian allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US for backing Israel
Malala calls for immediate ceasefire as Israel bombards Gaza

Malala calls for immediate ceasefire as Israel bombards Gaza
Top US General cautions Iran against involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict

Top US General cautions Iran against involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict
Video of man being burnt alive prompts calls for justice in Manipur, India

Video of man being burnt alive prompts calls for justice in Manipur, India
What military aid has US provided to Israel in response to Hamas attack?

What military aid has US provided to Israel in response to Hamas attack?

Palestine-Israel war: Hamas warns residents of Israeli city Ashkelon to leave or die

Palestine-Israel war: Hamas warns residents of Israeli city Ashkelon to leave or die