Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper unfazed by their 20-year age gap amid budding romance

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are not paying attention on the huge age gap between them as they are only focusing on getting to know each other better.



According to Us Weekly, the new lovebirds have a “lot in common” that they can focus on apart from the 20-year age difference, and they are doing just that.

“They have a lot in common,” the insider shared. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.”

While Hadid shares her little girl with her ex Zayn Malik, the Hollywood heartthrob co-parents his daughter with his former girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

The source went on to note that Hadid “has no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she’s in a fully committed relationship.”

However, she is “open to the idea of getting to know [Cooper] better.” As for the Maestro star, it is not known what his stance is on introducing his daughter to any of his girlfriends.

Sharing more details about their love life, the source revealed the two “have been out a couple of times” while disclosing that Hadid met Cooper via a mutual friend.

Hadid is “really enjoying spending time” with Copper, the source said but added, “It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed.”

Before concluding, the source noted that “things aren’t that serious right now” between the new couple, but “the attraction is there.”

Cooper and Hadid sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted together leaving celebrity hotspot Via Carota in the West Village, earlier this month.

Couple of days later, on Sunday, the duo reunited for dinner, following which they were seen riding in the same car, with Cooper in the driver's seat.