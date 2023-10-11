Julia Fox’s shocking revelations on shoplifting and heroin addiction

Julia Fox is opening up on dealing with poverty in her childhood, drug addictions, and affair with Kanye West

In her new tell-all memoir Down the Drain, Julia Fox has shared many candid details from her past, including her habits of shoplifting, substance abuse, and her short affair with Kanye West right after he divorced Kim Kardashian.

In a candid revelation, Fox recalls her habit of shoplifting in childhood. Fox had moved from her native Italy to the U.S. with her father, leaving behind her mother and brother. The duo were financially constrained, which led to her stealing from stores at age 5.

"The only way to get what I wanted was to take it," she writes.

The Uncut Gems star went on to steal cash from her father, saving it so he could later buy her an iMac computer.

At age 11, the actress had her first experience with a drug, which was marijuana. In her memoir she recalls visiting her friend Ella’s home, and meeting a drug dealer who supplied Ella’s often drunk mom with drugs. The dealer gave the girls some marijuana, making it their first experience with the drug.

Foxx recalls the feeling in her memoir, writing, "I feel warm and fuzzy and everything is so funny. My thoughts are more linear and I can finally hear myself think."

At 12, the actress' poverty made her conscious about her clothing. She recalls noticing the differences in the way she and some rich girls from private schools dressed (who wore $1500 Moncler jackets).

This prompted her to begin stealing dresses from stores, she even admits to teaching her friend how to shoplift dresses. But her shoplifting eventually got her permanently banned from Bloomingdale's.

At 15, she tried ecstasy with a boyfriend whom she loved a lot. She then had to return to Italy, but she missed her partner so much that she ran back to New York.

Her first encounter with heroin came at the age of 16 during a party. She tried the drug and passed out. thus began her on-again off-again addiction to the drug known to be the most addictive substance in the world. Her addiction lasted through her 20s.

Describing the feeling of intoxication after heroin, Julia Fox writes, "This is the feeling that Lou Reed sang about in the Velvet Underground. It’s what William Burroughs wrote about in my favorite book, Junky. It’s what Sublime warned about in 'Wrong Way.' I know I’m flirting with fire, but it’s just too damn good to resist.”