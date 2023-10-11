Is Israel using internationally-banned white phosphorus bombs in Gaza?

A US Air Force Douglas A-1E Skyraider drops a white phosphorus bomb on a Viet Cong postion in South Vietnam in 1966.—AFP/file

Reports and videos circulating on social media allege that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been using white phosphorus bombs in Gaza, particularly in densely populated areas, following Hamas's attack.

The use of white phosphorus in conflict zones has been a contentious issue, as it can have severe humanitarian implications.



White phosphorus is a chemical substance with a strong garlic-like odour, a waxy consistency, and a yellowish-to-clear appearance. It is known for its ability to ignite rapidly and brightly when exposed to air.

Military forces around the world, including the United States, have employed white phosphorus in various munitions, primarily for its ability to create intense heat, light, and dense white smoke, often used for illuminating targets or creating smokescreens during warfare.

One of the most concerning aspects of white phosphorus is its ability to start ground fires that spread rapidly and are challenging to extinguish. When it comes into contact with skin or clothing, it can cause severe burns that can penetrate deep into tissue and bone, and it can reignite even after initial treatment, making it highly dangerous to humans.

Historically, white phosphorus has been used in warfare, including during the Irish conflict in the 1800s and by the British army in both World Wars. It was notably used by US forces in Fallujah during the Iraq War. Israel also faced accusations of using white phosphorus munitions in the 2006 Lebanon War against Hezbollah and during the 2008–2009 Gaza War.

The use of white phosphorus in warfare has sparked controversy and is banned by international conventions. In 1972, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution characterising incendiary weapons, including white phosphorus, as arms that cause great concern.

The UN defines incendiary weapons as those designed to set fire to objects or cause burn or respiratory injuries to people through the action of flames, heat, or a combination thereof.

In 1980, the international community reached an agreement to prohibit or restrict the use of specific weapons that cause excessive suffering to civilians. Protocol III of this agreement restricts the use of incendiary weapons, including white phosphorus. The use of such weapons is a matter of international concern and a violation of humanitarian principles.

Accusations of white phosphorus use in Gaza raise serious humanitarian and legal questions, and these allegations should be thoroughly investigated to ensure compliance with international law and the protection of civilian lives.