Blinken embarks on Israel visit to show solidarity after Hamas attacks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. AFP/File

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a visit to Israel, demonstrating unwavering support in the aftermath of a violent October 7 attacks by Hamas, which sparked a heavy Israeli response in the Gaza Strip.



Blinken is en route to Israel to affirm the unwavering support of the United States for its close ally. The visit comes as Israel retaliates heavily against the Gaza Strip, following the surge of violence initiated by Hamas.

Blinken is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader has vowed an unyielding response to the "savagery" displayed by the militants.

"The United States has Israel's back. We have their back today, tomorrow - we will have it every day," Blinken assured reporters before his departure. "We're determined to ensure Israel receives all necessary support for its self-defense."

The mission also focuses on securing the release of over 100 captives, including American citizens, as Israel forms an emergency unity government. President Joe Biden reiterates US support in a call with Netanyahu.



The US State Department reports "at least 22" American citizen deaths, with some held by Hamas. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted Blinken's support for Israel and efforts to secure the hostages' release.

Blinken communicated with counterparts from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE, urging regional influence to de-escalate the conflict.

Blinken's itinerary excludes the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a deviation from his past visits. Israel has tightened its blockade of Gaza, promising to further escalate with a ground offensive while blocking food and fuel supplies. Blinken is also likely to discuss the idea of safe passage for Gaza civilians with his counterparts during the visit.



President Biden's administration has expressed full support for Israel's right to respond robustly, marking a departure from the usual calls for restraint during overseas conflicts. The White House has declared its readiness to send a second US Navy aircraft carrier to the region, alongside one already dispatched, if necessary.

US officials stressed that their fight is against Hamas, not the Palestinian people, and they have welcomed the European Union's decision to reverse the cut in development aid for the Palestinians. Meanwhile, Israel has announced the shutdown of food, electricity, and water supplies to the Gaza Strip.

Blinken's journey will continue from Israel to Jordan, a close US partner with a peace treaty with Israel, which has historically shown concern over developments in the Palestinian territories.

The White House confirmed that 17 Americans are still missing in Israel.

While tensions between the US and Israel have simmered over issues like the overhaul of the judiciary and the pursuit of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, the focus has now shifted to addressing the current crisis. A deal for a wartime emergency government has been reached between Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz.