Thursday, October 12, 2023
Reason Prince Harry was 'angry' at Meghan Markle amid NYC return

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Meghan Markle is seemingly tagging along with Prince Harry in her journey to find a purpose.

The Duchess of Sussex, who hosted Archwell’s first live mental health event, was spotted hogging her husband’s light.

Speaking about the instance, body language expert Darren Stanton reveals: "We can see in a number of photos from the New York conference that she’s beaming. She's got a big smile on but he’s looking like someone stole his sweets.

He tells Spin Genie: "His eyebrows are down and pulled together, displaying frustration and anger and you think 'why is Meghan displaying joy and happiness and he’s not?’

"I think the fundamental reason is that she struggles at the moment to find a purpose so she almost tags onto Harry’s coattails and I think he finds it frustrating because he's trying to achieve certain things but with her there, his message gets diluted and it’s almost like having to share airtime, even though it’s his wife,” noted Mr Stanton.

