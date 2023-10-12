Joe Jonas posts 'inspirational' note amid Sophie Turner custody agreement

Joe Jonas shared a hidden message after estranged wife Sophie Turner made a custody agreement with him.

Taking to his social media, The Jonas Brothers member posted a photo of himself looking at a message written on the mirror which read: “I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing.”

The picture is taken at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. where he performed with his brothers, Kevin and Nick, on Monday night.

The cryptic note comes after he and Sophie shared their “amicable resolution” over the custody of their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

In a statement to Page Six, the pair said, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK.”

Joe and Sophie further vowed to be great co-parents as the court documents state that their girls are free to travel throughout the two countries.



The temporary agreement comes after the Game of Thrones actress sued Joe for “abducting their children” when he filed for divorce in September.